Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 21.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 12.7% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 12.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

ENB opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 132.47%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

