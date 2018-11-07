Cannae (CNNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNNE stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cannae has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Cannae from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

