Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) a $126.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.15 and a beta of 1.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $391.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 2,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $200,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $370,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,051,439.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,911,128. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 34,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 235.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.5% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 75,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

