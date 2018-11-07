Capital One Financial Comments on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $21.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $558.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 20.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, insider Robert Day sold 3,000,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 2,491,160 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $47,232,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

