Capital Southwest (CSWC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 1300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 118.20%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $842,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $325.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

