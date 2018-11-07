Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) Stake Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,181,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,866 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.14% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $257,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,712,000 after acquiring an additional 578,095 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 746,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 425,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,604,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $126,392,000 after buying an additional 335,036 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,059,000 after buying an additional 288,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.45. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 28.76%.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

In related news, insider Natalie G. Haag purchased 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $59,729.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,724 shares of company stock worth $71,115 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/capitol-federal-financial-inc-cffn-stake-increased-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.