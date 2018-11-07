Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a net margin of 111.24% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,092. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -2.24.
Several analysts have weighed in on CAPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capricor Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
