Capstone Turbine (CPST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 598,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,687. Capstone Turbine has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

