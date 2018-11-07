Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Cardtronics posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $340.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CATM. BidaskClub cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Cardtronics to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,649. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 25,200 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $755,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Rossi bought 5,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,627,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

