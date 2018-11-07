Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) CEO Buys $1,058,640.00 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $1,058,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,630,008.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 205,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 13.91%. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

