Castle Brands (ROX) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $2.00 price target on Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“We reiterate our OUTPERFORM investment rating with a $2 price target. Company Description Castle Brands Inc. develops and markets beverage alcohol brands. The company offers premium brands in the following beverage alcohol categories: rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, as well as non‐ alcoholic ginger beer. It markets various brands including Stormy ginger beer, Select bourbons, Jefferson’s Rye whiskey, Clontarf Irish whiskey, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Pallini liqueurs, Boru vodka, Brady’s Honey liqueur. Castle Brand was founded in 1998, reincorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

ROX opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Castle Brands has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,090,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Castle Brands in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 778,334 shares in the last quarter.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

