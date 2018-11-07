Castlight Health (CSLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Castlight Health updated its FY18 guidance to $(0.11-0.15) EPS.
Shares of CSLT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 382,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,407. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $365.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.09.
CSLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dougherty & Co lowered their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 1,081,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,620,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,639,000 after buying an additional 254,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 93.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 127,761 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $2,990,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $2,315,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Castlight Health Company Profile
Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.
