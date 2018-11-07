Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) announced a dividend on Friday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 48.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CMX stock opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.81) on Wednesday. Catalyst Media Group has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 77.10 ($1.01).

Get Catalyst Media Group alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX) Announces Dividend of GBX 58” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/catalyst-media-group-plc-cmx-announces-dividend-of-gbx-58.html.

Catalyst Media Group Company Profile

Catalyst Media Group Plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, provides specialized broadcast solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's broadcast solutions include HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite Internet and teleport, and fiber services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.