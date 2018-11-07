Cazcoin Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (CAZ)

Cazcoin (CURRENCY:CAZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Cazcoin has a total market capitalization of $257,790.00 and $12.00 worth of Cazcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cazcoin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Cazcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00149999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00253507 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $672.36 or 0.10354266 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005140 BTC.

About Cazcoin

Cazcoin’s total supply is 43,518,997 coins and its circulating supply is 35,830,263 coins. The Reddit community for Cazcoin is /r/CAZCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cazcoin’s official Twitter account is @cazproject. Cazcoin’s official website is cazcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Cazcoin

Cazcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cazcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cazcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cazcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

