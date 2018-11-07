CCM Investment Advisers LLC Invests $3.11 Million in ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Stock

CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 77,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 600 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,747 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $604,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.72.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

