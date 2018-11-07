Centennial Resource Development Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,694 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,007% compared to the typical daily volume of 695 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,270,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,479,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,572 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,243,000 after buying an additional 866,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,556,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after buying an additional 757,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 2,262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 441,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.74.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

