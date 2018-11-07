Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.16.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Saturday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$5.34 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.76 and a 52-week high of C$8.21.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

