Centrality Achieves Market Cap of $36.88 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $36.88 million and $35,394.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrality has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00150393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00256710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $674.59 or 0.10329035 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005161 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,432,336 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

