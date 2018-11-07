Cerus (CERS) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.37. Cerus shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 155683 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $852.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Cerus had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Cerus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 35,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $254,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,825 shares in the company, valued at $831,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,765 shares of company stock worth $686,462. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cerus by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cerus by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 486,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

