CF Industries (CF) versus Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (KWBT) Head to Head Review

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of CF Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CF Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CF Industries has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a beta of 4.57, suggesting that its stock price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CF Industries and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries 1 9 7 0 2.35 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CF Industries currently has a consensus price target of $51.09, suggesting a potential downside of 1.07%. Given CF Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CF Industries is more favorable than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Dividends

CF Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group does not pay a dividend. CF Industries pays out -480.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CF Industries and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries 16.06% 3.69% 1.79% Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 4.82% 15.98% 5.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Industries and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries $4.13 billion 2.92 $358.00 million ($0.25) -206.56 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group $17.27 million 0.59 $5.30 million N/A N/A

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Summary

CF Industries beats Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It offers products primarily to cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, farmers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic and compound microbial fertilizers. The company has a strategic relationship with ETS (Tianjin) Biological Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. to produce bio-fertilizers in the People's Republic of China and internationally; and strategic cooperation agreements with the Beijing Zhongpin Agricultural Science and Technology Development Center, as well as China Academy of Agricultural Science's Institute of Agricultural Resources & Regional Planning, and Institute of Agricultural Economy & Development. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Ontario, California.

