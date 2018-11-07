Cfra Analysts Give AXA (CS) a €26.00 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.80 ($33.49) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.20 ($29.30) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.71 ($31.06).

Get AXA alerts:

AXA stock traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €22.80 ($26.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.