CGI (GIB) vs. Cartesian (CRTN) Head-To-Head Analysis

CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Cartesian (OTCMKTS:CRTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CGI alerts:

This table compares CGI and Cartesian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 9.33% 18.06% 9.94% Cartesian -15.30% -386.24% -33.67%

Volatility and Risk

CGI has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cartesian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CGI and Cartesian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $8.26 billion 2.12 $788.50 million $2.78 22.46 Cartesian $50.77 million 0.07 -$6.24 million N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CGI and Cartesian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cartesian 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.10%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than Cartesian.

Summary

CGI beats Cartesian on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management. Its targeted industries include government, financial services, health, utilities, communications, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail and consumer services, transportation, and post and logistics. CGI Group Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Cartesian

Cartesian, Inc., a management consulting company, provides consulting services and managed solutions to communications, digital media, and technology sectors in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Western Europe. It provides technical consultancy services in the areas of requirements definition and capture; data analysis; selecting and implementing mediation; provisioning; customer and inter-operator billing; integration systems to provide resilient automated processes; migrating end-customer products; customers and networks; planning, managing, and executing end-to-end systems; and software testing. The company also offers strategy and business case development services, including business case development, data and content strategies, marketing spending optimization, service and brand diversification, enterprise and small business strategies, technology commercialization, and operational strategies; and marketing services. In addition, it offers program management services; business and operations process redesign and reengineering services; and Ascertain, a revenue management and data integrity toolset that provides evaluation of processes, metrics, and control points. Further, the company provides investment advisory services, such as evaluation of management teams and business plans, and identification of strengths and weakness of the company, as well as analyses of the company's financial models, systems, products, and operational and business processes. It serves wireless and wireline service providers, and cable multiple systems operators, as well as technology companies, media and entertainment companies, and financial services firms that invest in the communications industry. The company was formerly known as The Management Network Group, Inc. and changed its name to Cartesian, Inc. in June 2014. Cartesian, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.