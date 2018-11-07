Chad Keetch Sells 64,039 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Chad Keetch sold 64,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,875,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chad Keetch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 4th, Chad Keetch sold 197 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $7,608.14.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.39. 409,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $522.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,187,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,471,000 after acquiring an additional 890,137 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,497,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/chad-keetch-sells-64039-shares-of-the-ensign-group-inc-ensg-stock.html.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.