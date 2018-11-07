ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ECOM opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $320.02 million, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $56,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,826,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 60,192 shares of company stock worth $783,478 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $31.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/channeladvisor-ecom-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.