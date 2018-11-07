Check Cap (CHEK) Given a $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Get Check Cap alerts:

NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. 2,423 shares of the stock were exchanged. Check Cap has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.09% of Check Cap at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.