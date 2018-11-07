Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Vice Chairman John Pappas Sells 130,550 Shares of Stock

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 130,550 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $4,570,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,382,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Pappas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, John Pappas sold 220 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $7,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, John Pappas sold 133,843 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $4,364,620.23.

On Monday, October 8th, John Pappas sold 50,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $1,903,500.00.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 194.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 127.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

