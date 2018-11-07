Chemours (CC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.26, but opened at $34.37. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chemours shares last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 60908 shares trading hands.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Chemours from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chemours from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,927,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,061,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,767 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 53.5% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,981,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,033 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 21.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,956,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,180,000 after purchasing an additional 349,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 78.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,374,000 after purchasing an additional 478,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 46.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 324,058 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

