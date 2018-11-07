Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TORO stock opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

Get Chenavari Toro Income Fund alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd Announces Dividend of €0.02 (TORO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/chenavari-toro-income-fund-ltd-announces-dividend-of-0-02-toro.html.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.