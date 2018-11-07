Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (CHSP)

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

CHSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of CHSP opened at $29.40 on Monday. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $156.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 73.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 609.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 50,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 121.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,106,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust REIT focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,279 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

