Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.85 million. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPK opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $93.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

