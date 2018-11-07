Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Purchases New Stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (LOMA)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesis Asset Managers LLP increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 108.7% during the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,736,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,967,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 165.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 967,291 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOMA opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $206.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $17.30 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

