Chicago Capital LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Aon PLC (AON)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,079,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,124,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AON by 20.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 745,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,274,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AON by 17.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $159.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $107,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 787 shares in the company, valued at $112,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $1,327,685. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of AON from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.29.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

