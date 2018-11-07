Chicago Equity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CIGNA by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,561,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,010,000 after buying an additional 734,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CIGNA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,611,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $953,716,000 after buying an additional 164,623 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CIGNA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,648,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $968,133,000 after buying an additional 226,700 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in CIGNA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,490,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $797,672,000 after buying an additional 151,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in CIGNA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,904,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $493,572,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $4,513,045.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,938,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CIGNA from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CIGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.14.

NYSE CI opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. CIGNA Co. has a 52-week low of $163.02 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGNA Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

