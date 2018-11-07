Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418,560 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/chicago-equity-partners-llc-trims-stake-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.