CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIM. Deutsche Bank cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

CIM stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $19.35.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $147.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,445,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,219,000 after acquiring an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,319,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 602,018 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,821,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

