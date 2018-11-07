China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. China Southern Airlines earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Southern Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Southern Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 113,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.51. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

