Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) insider Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Otis Gold alerts:

On Thursday, October 11th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 200,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 71,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$14,200.00.

Shares of CVE:OOO opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. Otis Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.32.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.60 target price on shares of Otis Gold in a report on Friday, September 7th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber Buys 100,000 Shares of Otis Gold Corp (OOO) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/christopher-geoffr-lee-barber-buys-100000-shares-of-otis-gold-corp-ooo-stock.html.

About Otis Gold

Otis Gold Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals deposits in Idaho, the United States. It primarily holds interest in gold and silver projects. The company's flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that consists of 488 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 9,080 acres located in the Clark County.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.