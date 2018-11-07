Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Chubb by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Chubb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 74,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Chubb by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 69,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,072,088 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

