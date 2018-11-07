Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Commerce Bank raised its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $880,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Chubb by 18.9% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 618,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,086,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 6,407.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,967 shares of company stock worth $34,072,088 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.56.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

