CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 528 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.10 and a 1-year high of $140.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

