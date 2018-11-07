CIGNA Co. (CI) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in CIGNA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 20,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CIGNA by 8.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CIGNA by 22.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in CIGNA by 15.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in CIGNA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

Shares of CI stock opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CIGNA Co. has a twelve month low of $163.02 and a twelve month high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $4,513,045.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,938,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

