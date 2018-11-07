CIGNA Co. (CI) Stake Lessened by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in CIGNA by 81.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,422,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CIGNA by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,561,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,285,010,000 after buying an additional 734,965 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CIGNA by 533.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 578,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,470,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CIGNA by 150.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,921,000 after buying an additional 472,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CIGNA by 2,046.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 459,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,752,000 after buying an additional 438,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $46,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $4,513,045.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,938,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CIGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

Shares of CI opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. CIGNA Co. has a 12-month low of $163.02 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

