Cimarex Energy (XEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded up $10.72 on Wednesday, hitting $93.87. The stock had a trading volume of 290,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $130.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

XEC has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 211.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 24.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,931,000 after acquiring an additional 437,851 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 23.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,928,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 365,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 130.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,956,000 after acquiring an additional 316,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,396,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $549,007,000 after acquiring an additional 312,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cimarex Energy (XEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/cimarex-energy-xec-posts-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.