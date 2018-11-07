Cimpress NV (CMPR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Cimpress in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $588.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Cimpress’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

CMPR opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $171.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.04.

In related news, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $108,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,748.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cimpress by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cimpress by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cimpress by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

