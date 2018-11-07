Citigroup Analysts Give MasTec (MTZ) a $70.00 Price Target

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) received a $70.00 price objective from stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $48.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. MasTec has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.01%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 79.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 2.6% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 66.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

