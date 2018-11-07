Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTXR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

CTXR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,455. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

In related news, insider Myron Z. Holubiak purchased 784,314 shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $1,003,921.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido product, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

