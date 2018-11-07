Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $21.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $122,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 544.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.