Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on November 30th

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CSH opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.43) on Wednesday. Civitas Social Housing has a 1-year low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49).

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is managed by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

