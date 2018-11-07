Clarocity (CLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Clarocity Corp (CVE:CLY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 61250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Clarocity (CVE:CLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Clarocity Corp will post -0.0299999994 EPS for the current year.

About Clarocity (CVE:CLY)

Clarocity Corporation designs and develops real estate valuation and report products. The company develops software for residential housing appraisal research in the metropolitan areas throughout the United States, as well as a suite of realtor powered valuation products. It also provides alternative valuation and appraisal fulfillment services.

