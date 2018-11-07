Clarus Corp (CLAR) Receives $11.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clarus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.48. 5,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,487. Clarus has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $306.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Clarus had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 91.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clarus by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 87,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 79,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Clarus in the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

